Auburn football chaplain Rev. Chette Williams dies in boating accident

The team chaplain for Auburn’s football team has died in a boating accident.

Rev. Chette Williams was 61.

AL.com said Williams was trying to get on his pontoon boat when he fell into the water near a dock at a restaurant on Lake Martin.

Williams and friends had taken the boat to the restaurant to have dinner, AL.com reported. When they found out the restaurant was closed for a private event they went back to the boat.

Williams fell between the boat and the dock. A friend tried to rescue him but was not able to.

He was pronounced dead at the scene about an hour and a half after falling in, AL.com reported.

The reverend was a player for Auburn from 1982 to 1984 when the team won the Sugar Bowl, Citrus Bowl and Liberty Bowl. He was licensed as a minister in 1987 and was ordained in 1988.

He returned to the team after serving at churches in Spartanburg, South Carolina; New Orleans; and Mobile, Alabama. Brother Chette as he was known became Auburn’s football team chaplain in 1999 and recently completed his 26th season in the role, the university said.

Thank you, Brother Chette, for this beautiful pregame tradition…and most importantly, for everything you’ve done for the Auburn program. Your guidance, friendship, and love will never be forgotten. 💙



May you rest in peace. 🕊️🙏 pic.twitter.com/WzK5oRBRoE — Auburn Tigers | AL.com (@aldotcomTigers) December 16, 2024

He was also the campus director for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

Williams leaves behind his daughters. His son, Chette, Jr., died in 2019, the university said.

© 2024 Cox Media Group