Brittney Griner, wife expecting their first child

WNBA star Brittney Griner and her wife, Cherelle Griner, are expecting a baby this summer.

Brittney and Cherelle made a joint announcement on Instagram with a photo of them holding hands with an ultrasound, according to People magazine.

“Can’t believe we’re less than three months away from meeting our favorite human being,” the couple said on Instagram. The baby is expected to arrive in July.

The couple got married in June 2019, according to People. They first met while attending Baylor University.

Brittney Griner was drafted into the WNBA in 2013, according to the “Today” show. She has played for the Phoenix Mercury team ever since.

Griner was facing years in a penal colony in Russia after she was there playing basketball during the WNBA offseason and officials found cannabis oil in her luggage in February 2022. She spent nearly a year in custody in Russia before returning to the United States in December 2022 in a prisoner swap for Viktor Bout, a convicted arms trafficker.

Brittney Griner returned to the basketball court in May 2023, “Today” reported.

She is set to release a memoir about her experiences in Russia on May 7, according to “Today.” It will be called “Coming Home.”

