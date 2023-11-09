CMA awards 2023: Here is the list of winners

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Lainey Wilson was a five-time winner on Wednesday at the 57th annual Country Music Association awards ceremony at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

Country music star Luke Bryan and Pro Football Hall of Famer Peyton Manning were the hosts once again, Entertainment Tonight reported.

Wilson was named entertainer of the year and female vocalist of the year. She also won album of the year for “Bell Bottom Country,” and won a pair of awards with HARDY for the song “wait in the truck” before the ceremony began.

“Thank you y’all for letting me be me,” Wilson said after accepting the award for entertainer of the year.

Chris Stapleton won best male vocalist for the seventh time.

Luke Combs won single of the year for “Fast Car.” Tracy Chapman, who wrote the song in 1988, won song of the year honors.

Jelly Roll won best new artist.

The life and legacy of the late Jimmy Buffett was also celebrated during the awards ceremony, with performances by Kenny Chesney and Mac McAnally, Alan Jackson and the Zac Brown Band.

Don't forget to tune in to the #CMAawards tonight at 8/7c as Alan performs a special tribute to @JimmyBuffett! @CountryMusic pic.twitter.com/lOpF2XxJ4o — Alan Jackson (@OfficialJackson) November 8, 2023

Here are the winners and nominees. Winners are marked in bold.

Entertainer of the year

Lainey Wilson

Luke Combs

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

Morgan Wallen

And the 2023 #CMAawards ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR trophy goes to the one and only... @LaineyWilson! 👏🏆 CONGRATULATIONS to ALL of tonight's nominees and winners! ✨ pic.twitter.com/gMsfwwOHYo — CMA Country Music (@CountryMusic) November 9, 2023

Single of the year

“Fast Car” – Luke Combs

“Heart Like A Truck” – Lainey Wilson

“Need A Favor” – Jelly Roll

“Next Thing You Know” – Jordan Davis

“wait in the truck” – HARDY (feat. Lainey Wilson)

CONGRATULATIONS @lukecombs for winning #CMAawards Single of the Year for “Fast Car”! ⭐ This is his FIRST win in this category! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/X1EUobXmGg — CMA Country Music (@CountryMusic) November 9, 2023

Album of the Year

Bell Bottom Country – Lainey Wilson

Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville – Ashley McBryde

Gettin’ Old – Luke Combs

One Thing At A Time – Morgan Wallen

Rolling Up the Welcome Mat – Kelsea Ballerini

AND THE WINNER IS... “Bell Bottom Country”! Congrats @LaineyWilson on winning #CMAawards Album of the Year for the FIRST time! 🎊👏 pic.twitter.com/2ztAKanMkF — CMA Country Music (@CountryMusic) November 9, 2023

Song of the Year

“Fast Car”– Tracy Chapman

“Heart Like A Truck” – Trannie Anderson, Dallas Wilson, Lainey Wilson

“Next Thing You Know” – Jordan Davis, Greylan James, Chase McGill, Josh Osborne

“Tennessee Orange” – David Fanning, Paul Jenkins, Megan Moroney, Ben Williams

“wait in the truck” – Songwriters: Renee Blair, Michael Hardy, Hunter Phelps, Jordan Schmidt

And your #CMAawards Song of the Year goes to “Fast Car” written by @tchapmanonline, 35 years after it was originally released! 🏆 Congratulations! 👏 pic.twitter.com/trukd9fiwm — CMA Country Music (@CountryMusic) November 9, 2023

Female vocalist of the year

Lainey Wilson

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Carly Pearce

Your 2023 #CMAawards Female Vocalist of the Year goes to REIGNING winner, @LaineyWilson! That’s ✌️ in a row! Join us in congratulating Lainey on this win! 💖✨ pic.twitter.com/QydC3tcYgr — CMA Country Music (@CountryMusic) November 9, 2023

Male vocalist of the year

Chris Stapleton

Luke Combs

Jelly Roll

Cody Johnson

Morgan Wallen

Congrats to our REIGNING winner, @ChrisStapleton, on winning #CMAawards Male Vocalist of the Year again! 🤩 This is his SEVENTH win in this category! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/T96m7ViVkO — CMA Country Music (@CountryMusic) November 9, 2023

Vocal group of the year

Old Dominion

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Zac Brown Band

Let’s hear it for @OldDominion on winning #CMAawards Vocal Group of the Year! ⭐ This is their SIXTH consecutive win in this category! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/a1rSIElSNl — CMA Country Music (@CountryMusic) November 9, 2023

Vocal duo of the year

Brothers Osborne

Brooks & Dunn

Dan + Shay

Maddie & Tae

The War And Treaty

Give it up for @BrothersOsborne on winning #CMAawards Vocal Duo of the Year! 👏 This is their SIXTH win in this category! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/2xpEdFirOo — CMA Country Music (@CountryMusic) November 9, 2023

Musical event of the year

wait in the truck” – HARDY (featuring Lainey Wilson)

“Save Me” – Jelly Roll (with Lainey Wilson)

“She Had Me At Heads Carolina (Remix)” – Cole Swindell & Jo Dee Messina

“Thank God” – Kane Brown (with Katelyn Brown)

“We Don’t Fight Anymore” – Carly Pearce (featuring Chris Stapleton)

Musician of the year

Jenee Fleenor

Paul Franklin

Rob McNelley

Derek Wells

Charlie Worsham

Congratulations @JeneeMusic on winning #CMAawards Musician of the Year during our pre-show ceremony! This is her FIFTH consecutive win in this category! 🙌🎶 pic.twitter.com/EjnWdDNTD7 — CMA Country Music (@CountryMusic) November 9, 2023

Music video of the year

“wait in the truck” – HARDY (featuring Lainey Wilson) Director: Justin Clough

“Light On In The Kitchen” – Ashley McBryde, Director: Reid Long

“Memory Lane” – Old Dominion, Directors: Mason Allen, Nicki Fletcher

“Need A Favor” – Jelly Roll, Director: Patrick Tohill

“Next Thing You Know” – Jordan Davis, Director: Running Bear

New artist of the year

Jelly Roll

Zach Bryan

Parker McCollum

Megan Moroney

Hailey Whitters

