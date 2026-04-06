Mayor’s office slated for Mooresville commissioners’ agenda after recent controversies

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Leaders in Mooresville are set Monday night to talk about the town’s mayor, who has been at the center of recent controversies.

Mayor Chris Carney admitted to having his pants down inside the Mooresville Town Hall, and three people have sued, saying they were fired or forced to resign after raising concerns about the incident.

On the agenda for Monday night’s town commission meeting, there’s an item for a “discussion concerning the office of the mayor.” One of the commissioners asked for it to be added to the meeting earlier this year, but the agenda doesn’t have any deeper details about what will be discussed.

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Three former employees claim they were retaliated against after raising concerns about surveillance video that captured Carney inside the town hall after hours and not wearing pants.

In February, Carney told Channel 9 he took his pants off that night because he got sick on them. Both Carney and the town have refuted claims suggesting otherwise.

Carney told Channel 9 in February that he thinks the public should believe him over those employees.

“The difference is the people who have been so kind deserve to at least hear my own words, and that’s why we’re here today, and I’ll let the lawyers work out the rest,” Carney told Channel 9.

>>Channel 9’s Jonathan Lowe is in Mooresville for the meeting Monday night, and we’ll update this article with more details when available. Check back for updates.

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