Colorado Supreme Court: Trump barred from state ballot under insurrection clause

The Colorado Supreme Court removed former President Donald Trump from the state’s 2024 presidential ballot on Tuesday, ruling that he is ineligible as a candidate because of the 14th Amendment’s insurrectionist ban.

>> Read more trending news

The ruling was 4-3, The New York Times reported. It will be placed on hold pending an appeal until Jan. 4, 2024.

Trump is expected to appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court, according to the newspaper.

“We conclude that because President Trump is disqualified from holding the office of President under Section Three (of the 14th Amendment), it would be a wrongful act under the Election Code for the Secretary to list President Trump as a candidate on the presidential primary ballot,” the court’s majority wrote in its opinion, according to The Denver Post. “Therefore, the Secretary may not list President Trump’s name on the 2024 presidential primary ballot, nor may she count any write-in votes cast for him.

“We do not reach these conclusions lightly. We are mindful of the magnitude and weight of the questions now before us. We are likewise mindful of our solemn duty to apply the law, without fear or favor, and without being swayed by public reaction to the decisions that the law mandates we reach.”

The judges reversed a Denver district judge’s ruling last month that Section 3 of the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution -- which disqualifies people who have engaged in insurrection against the government -- did not apply to the president, the Times reported.

Colorado’s Supreme Court is the first court to find that the disqualification clause applies to Trump, the Times reported. Similar lawsuits in Minnesota and New Hampshire were dismissed on procedural grounds, according to the newspaper.

A judge in Michigan ruled in November that the issue was political, and therefore not for him to decide. His decision was upheld by an appeals court; plaintiffs have appealed to that state’s Supreme Court, the Times reported.

Check back for more on this developing story.

©2023 Cox Media Group