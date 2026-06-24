CPSC warns: Celebrate America 250 safely

You may have already heard the booms of fireworks, but in the days before the nation celebrates the 250th anniversary of America, the Consumer Product Safety Commission is reminding those who want to celebrate with explosives to do so safely.

Last year, about 13,000 people were hurt by fireworks in 2025, the CPSC said. They were mostly between the ages of 15 and 24.

Sparklers accounted for 1,300 emergency room visits.

According to the agency, 35% of injuries happened to the hands or fingers while injuries to the head, face or ears accounted for 22%. Most injuries were burns, accounting for 38% of emergency room visits.

There were 15 fireworks-related deaths, most were due to misuse or misfires/malfunctions.

So how can you remain safe while celebrating America 250?

The CPSC suggests:

Don’t allow children to play with any fireworks, including sparklers, which burn at 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit.

Keep a bucket of water or a garden hose nearby in case of fire.

Make sure fireworks are legal to set off in your area, and the ones you buy are labeled for consumer use.

Don’t set off fireworks after consuming alcohol or using drugs.

Light fireworks, then move away quickly.

Don’t relight or pick up fireworks that haven’t fully gone off.

Follow all instructions listed on the fireworks.

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