Dimes get new look for America’s 250th; drops FDR and symbol of peace

The dime is getting a new, temporary design for the 250th birthday of America.

The coin, called the “Emerging Liberty Dime,” drops President Franklin Roosevelt from the front and the olive and oak branches and torch on the back. Instead, it will show Liberty on the front as “the winds of revolution waft through her hair” and the stars and stripes on her liberty cap, USA Today reported.

The back has an eagle similar to the Great Seal, but while one claw holds arrows, the other is empty, missing an olive branch. The eagle depicted is to represent “the American Revolution and the colonists’ fight for independence,” the Mint said.

The designer of the reverse of the coin, Eric David Custer, said that he did not include the olive branch because the colonists had not attained peace, but that the open claw means they were awaiting it, he told Spotlight PA last month.

The new dime is already in circulation, The Washington Post reported. It is also part of a set of redesigned coins for the semiquincentennial.

“The designs on these historic coins depict the story of America’s journey toward a ‘more perfect union,’ and celebrate America’s defining ideals of liberty. We hope to offer each American the opportunity to hold our nation’s storied 250 years of history in the palms of their hands as we Connect America through Coins,” U.S. Mint Deputy Director Kristie McNally said.

Click here to see all of the dime designs that were under consideration and click here to see the circulating nickel, half dollar, quarters and collectible penny

The Roosevelt dime has been in circulation since 1946 and will return to production in 2027, USA Today reported. Dimes have been around in the U.S. since 1796.

The act for commemorative coins for the 250th celebration was passed by Congress and signed by President Donald Trump during his first term, days before he left office. The designs were finalized in 2024, according to USA Today. They were voted on and officially recommended in October of that year, before Trump won reelection.

The front of the dime was designed by Esao Andrews.

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