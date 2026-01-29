Dog missing for 5 years reunited with family

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Five years after a dog went missing, his family finally has the happy ending it long wanted.

The Fairfax County (Virginia) Animal Shelter said Luke went missing when he was three years old, but despite a search by his family, he was lost.

But this week, a dog was playing in the snow near a recreation center. Two good Samaritans caught him and took him to the animal shelter, where he was scanned for a microchip. Luckily, one was found and shelter workers were able to contact his owners.

The family went to the shelter and showed the workers photos of Luke when he was a puppy.

An hour after being found at the rec center and five years later, he was back home with his family, the shelter shared.

