Emmy nominations announced: Who made the cut

The Television Academy of Arts & Sciences has announced which stars and television shows will be vying for an Emmy this fall.

The 78th Emmy Awards will be handed out on Sept. 14 for programs that have aired between June 1, 2025, and May 31, 2026, The New York Times reported.

The nominees were announced on Wednesday morning at the Wolf Theatre in the Saban Media Center, hosted by Emmy winners Liza Colón-Zayas from “The Bear” and Jeff Hiller from “Somebody Somewhere.”

Some big-name stars, known for their careers on the big screen, have nominations for their work on the small screen this year, including Steve Carell (“Rooster”), Jamie Lee Curtis (“The Bear”), Harrison Ford (“Shrinking”) and Gary Oldman (“Slow Horses”).

Meanwhile, “Hacks” has broken the record for most nominations in a single year for the comedy category with 24, while “The Pitt” leads drama shows with 25 nominations.

Here is the complete list of nominees:

OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES

“The Diplomat”

“The Gilded Age”

“A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms”

“Paradise”

“The Pitt”

“Pluribus”

“Slow Horses”

“Your Friends and Neighbors”

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Carrie Coon, “The Gilded Age”

Chase Infiniti, “The Testaments”

Keri Russell, “The Diplomats”

Rhea Seahorn, “Pluribus”

Zendaya, “Euphoria”

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Sterling K. Brown, “Paradise”

Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses”

Mark Ruffalo, “Task”

Rufus Sewell, “The Diplomat”

Noah Wyle, “The Pitt”

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Taylor Dearden, “The Pitt”

Fiona Dourif, “The Pitt”

Allison Janney, “The Diplomat”

Katherine LaNasa, “The Pitt”

Sepideh Moafi, “The Pitt”

Julianne Nicholson, “Paradise”

Karolina Wydra, “Pluribus”

OUTSTANDING GUEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Brittany Allen, “The Pitt”

Tai Anderson, “The Pitt”

Tina Ivlev, “The Pitt”

Miriam Shor, “Pluribus”

Merritt Wever, “The Gilded Age”

Shailene Woodley, “Paradise”

OUTSTANDING GUEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Colman Domingo, “Euphoria”

Ernest Harden, Jr., “The Pitt”

Jeff Hiller, “Pluribus”

Jeff Kober, “The Pitt”

Jonathan Pryce, “Slow Horses”

Bradley Whitford, “The Diplomat”

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Patrick Ball, “The Pitt”

Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”

Shawn Hatosy, “The Pitt”

Gerran Howell, “The Pitt”

Jack Lowden, “Slow Horses”

Tom Pelphrey, “Task”

Carlos-Manuel Vesga, “Pluribus”

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A DRAMA SERIES

“The Gilded Age,” “My Mind is Made Up,” Salli Richardson Whitfield

“Paradise,” “Exodus,” Hanelle Culpepper

“The Pitt,” “12:00 P.M.,” Noah Wyle

“Pluribus,” “We Is Us,” Vince Gilligan

“Slow Horses,” “Scars,” Saul Metzstein

“Task,” “Out Beyond Ideas Of Wrongdoing And Rightdoing, There Is A River,” Salli Richardson Whitfield

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A DRAMA SERIES

“The Diplomat,” “Amagansett,” Peter Ackerman and Debora Cahn

“The Pitt,” “1:00 P.M.,” Kirsten Pierre-Geyfman and R. Scott Gemmill

“The Pitt,” “12:00 P.M.,” Valerie Chu

“Pluribus,” “We Is Us,” Vince Gilligan

“Slow Horses,” “Scars,” Will Smith

“Task,“ ”A Still Small Voice," Brad Ingelsby

OUTSTANDING COMEDY SERIES

“Abbott Elementary”

“The Bear”

“Hacks”

“Margo’s Got Money Troubles”

“Nobody Wants This”

“Only Murders in the Building”

“Shrinking”

“Widow’s Bay”

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”

Elle Fanning, “Margo’s Got Money Troubles”

Lisa Kudrow, “The Comeback”

Jean Smart, “Hacks”

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Yahya Abdul Mateen II, “Wonder Man”

Steve Carell, “Rooster”

Matthew Rhys, “Widow’s Bay”

Jason Segel, “Shrinking”

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Dale Dickey, “Widow’s Bay”

Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”

Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary”

Kate O’Flynn, “Widow’s Bay”

Michelle Pfeiffer, “Margo’s Got Money Troubles”

Megan Stalter, “Hacks”

Jessica Williams, “Shrinking”

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Colman Domingo, “The Four Seasons”

Paul W. Downs, “Hacks”

Harrison Ford, “Shrinking”

Nick Offerman, “Margo’s Got Money Troubles”

Stephen Root, “Widow’s Bay”

Michael Urie, “Shrinking”

Tyler James Williams, “Abbott Elementary”

OUTSTANDING GUEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Leslie Bibb, “Hacks”

Jamie Lee Curtis, “The Bear”

Betty Gilpin, “Widow’s Bay”

Cherry Jones, “Hacks”

Laurie Metcalf, “Hacks”

Katilin Olson, “Hacks”

Lauren Weedman, “Hacks”

OUTSTANDING GUEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Michael J. Fox, “Shrinking”

Brett Goldstein, “Shrinking”

Hamish Linklater, “Widow’s Bay”

Christopher McDonald, “Hacks”

Rob Reiner, “The Bear”

Connor Storrie, “Saturday Night Live”

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A COMEDY SERIES

“Abbott Elementary,” “Ballgame,” Randall Einhorn

“The Bear,” “Bears,” Christopher Storer

“The Chair Company,” “Life Goes By Too [explicitive] Fast, It Really Does,” Andrew DeYoung

“Hacks,” “Hacks (Finale),” Lucia Aniello

“The Ms. Pat Show,” “Give It Arrest,” Mary Lou Belli

“Widow’s Bay,” “Welcome To Widow’s Bay!,” Hiro Murai

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A COMEDY SERIES

“Abbott Elementary,” “Team Building,” Quinta Brunson

“The Chair Company,” “Life Goes By Too [explicitive] Fast, It Really Does,” Tim Robinson and Zach Kanin

“The Comeback,” “Valerie Does It All,” Michael Patrick King and Lisa Kudrow

“Hacks,” “Hacks (Finale),” Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky

“Jury Duty Presents Company Retreat,” “Mergers And Acquisitions,” Anthony King

“Widow’s Bay,” “Welcome To Widow’s Bay!,” Katie Dippold

OUTSTANDING LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES

“All Her Fault”

“The Beast In Me”

“Beef”

“DTF St. Louis”

“Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bissette”

OUTSTANDING TELEVISION MOVIE

“Heads of State”

“Miss You, Love You”

“People We Meet on Vacation”

“Remarkably Bright Creatures”

“Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan Ghost War”

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

Claire Danes, “The Beast in Me”

Sally Field, “Remarkably Bright Creatures”

Carey Mulligan, Beef"

Sarah Pidgeon, “Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bissette”

Sarah Snook, “All Her Fault”

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

Riz Ahmed, “Bait”

Jason Bateman, “Black Rabbit”

Charlie Hunnam, “Monster: The Ed Gein Story”

Oscar Isaac, “Beef”

Matthew Rhys, “The Beast in Me”

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

Linda Cardellini, “DTF St. Louis”

Dakota Fanning, “All Her Fault”

Laurie Metcalf, “Monster: The Ed Gein Story”

Joy Sunday, “DTF St. Louis”

Youn Yuh-jung, “Beef”

Constance Zimmer, “Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bissette”

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

Jason Bateman, “DTF St. Louis”

Richard Gadd, “Half Man”

David Harbour, “DTF St. Louis”

Richard Jenkins, “DTF St. Louis”

Charles Melton, “Beef”

Nick Offerman, “Death by Lightning”

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

“Beef,” “It Will Stay This Way And You Will Obey,” Jake Schreier

“Beef,” “Oh, The Comfort, The Inexpressible Comfort,” Lee Sung Jin

“Black Rabbit,” “The Black Rabbits,” Jason Bateman

“DTF St. Louis,” Steven Conrad

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

“All Her Fault,” “Episode 8,” Megan Gallagher

“The Beast in Me,” “Sick Puppy,” Gabe Rotter and Daniel Pearle

“Beef,” “All The Things We’re Never Going To Have,” Lee Sung Jin

“Death by Lightning,” Mike Makowsky

“DTF St. Louis,” Steven Conrad

OUTSTANDING VARIETY SERIES

“The Daily Show” (Comedy Central)

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (ABC)

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” (HBO Max)

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (CBS)

“Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

OUTSTANDING REALITY COMPETITION PROGRAM

“Dancing With the Stars” (ABC)

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” (MTV)

“Survivor”(CBS)

“Top Chef” (Bravo)

“The Traitors” (Peacock)

Click here to see the nominees in additional categories

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