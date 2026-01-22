FBI investigates death of Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay: report

The FBI is looking into the death of the owner of the Indianapolis Colts, Jim Irsay, according to The Washington Post.

Irsay died in May at the age of 65 while staying at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. The team said he died peacefully in his sleep, The Associated Press reported.

His cause of death was cardiac arrest caused by pneumonia and heart issues, the Post reported.

The newspaper uncovered in an exclusive story that the FBI is looking into Irsay’s death and the doctor who allegedly gave him prescription pain pills and ketamine in the months before his death.

Colt’s Chief Legal Officer, Dan Emerson, said that the team is aware of the FBI’s investigation, but has not been contacted by agents.

A federal grand jury subpoena, issued earlier this month in U.S. District Court for the Central District of California in Los Angeles, is looking for records of his death, including both illegal and prescription substance use and his relationship with addiction specialist Dr. Harry Haroutunian.

Haroutunian signed Irsay’s death certificate and, according to a previous report from the Post. The newspaper said at the time the doctor supplied ketamine and opioids that caused the NFL owner to relapse into addiction.

Irsay said he had not used opioids, but investigations claimed Haroutunian prescribed more than 200 pills to Irsay, which caused two overdoses, the Post previously reported.

The Beverly Hills Police Department told the Post that it had not been contacted by the FBI, and the FBI field office in Los Angeles did not provide a response when asked for a comment by the Post.

Irsay’s daughters took over the Colts’ franchise after the death of their father and are splitting the duties, Sports Illustrated reported.

