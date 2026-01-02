Trending

FBI: Man, 18, accused of planning ISIS-style attack at NC grocery store

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Charlotte attack thwarted: The FBI said it prevented an attack at a North Carolina grocery store-fast food restaurant on New Year's Eve.
By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A North Carolina man is accused of planning an ISIS-style attack at a grocery store and fast-food restaurant on New Year’s Eve, federal authorities said on Friday.

According to the FBI, Christian Sturdivant, from the Charlotte suburb of Mint Hill, was arrested and charged with attempting to provide material support to ISIS, WSOC-TV reported. Sturdivant allegedly planned a New Year’s Eve attack at a grocery store and fast-food restaurant.

The arrest occurred on New Year’s Eve and was announced by Russ Ferguson, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina.

“This was a very well-planned out, thoughtful attack,” Ferguson said during a news conference.

According to an arrest affidavit, the FBI received tips about Sturdivant’s social media posts supporting ISIS on Dec. 18.

One post included an image of miniature figurines of Jesus with text proclaiming a curse on “cross worshipers.”

The FBI said that Sturdivant began communicating with an undercover employee, whom he believed to be an ISIS member, on Dec. 12.

He stated, “I will do jihad soon” and claimed to be “a soldier of the state,” indicating his allegiance to ISIS, investigators said.

Ferguson said that Sturdivant sent a message to an undercover employee on Dec. 14 with an image of two hammers and a knife. After the FBI executed a search warrant at Sturdivant’s residence, agents found two butcher knives, a blue hammer and a wooden-handled hammer under his bed.

Items seized from Sturdivant’s bedroom included two butcher knives, a blue hammer and a wooden-handled hammer, reported to be hidden under his bed.

On Dec. 19, Sturdivant sent the undercover employee a voice recording pledging “Bayat,” a loyalty oath to ISIS.

