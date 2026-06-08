Fireworks explode in trailer after fire on Tennessee highway

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — An incident on a Tennessee highway has gone viral because of the spectacular way it erupted.

A pickup truck was hauling a trailer that had been filled with fireworks, WKRN reported. First responders were told it was a fire, but it turned into much more when the fireworks started going off.

Interstate 75 was shut down as a precaution while firefighters put out the flames.

The Chattanooga Fire Department shared a video of fireworks going off on Facebook, which has 3.6 million views.

Despite the pyrotechnics going off so low to the ground, no one was hurt, officials said.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known, NBC News reported. It was also not known where the fireworks were en route to. Typically, fireworks are legal in the state, but local governments may have rules about them. Public displays need to have permits.

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