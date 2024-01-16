Gilgo Beach murders: Rex Heuermann charged in death of 4th woman

Authorities on Tuesday announced new charges against a man arrested in connection with a series of long-unsolved killings on New York’s Long Island known as the Gilgo Beach murders.

In a court filing obtained by WABC-TV, prosecutors said a grand jury indicted Rex Heuermann on second-degree murder in the 2007 death of Maureen Brainard-Barnes, 25. He had previously been considered a “prime suspect” in her death.

He is already facing murder charges in the deaths of Melissa Barthelemy, 24; Amber Lynn Costello, 27; and Megan Waterman, 22.

The four women are among the 11 people found dead near Ocean Parkway on Long Island in 2010 and 2011, sparking fears of a serial killer and prompting years of investigations.

In earlier court filings, authorities said they found hair on the bodies of Brainard-Barnes, Waterman and Costello that matched Huermann’s wife’s DNA, though records showed she was out of the state at the time of at least two of the deaths.

In a bail application, prosecutors said, “It is likely that the burlap, tape, vehicles(s) or other instrumentalities utilized in furtherance of these murders came from ... Heuermann’s residence, where his wife also resides, or was transferred from his clothing.”

