Hair-raising: Heavyweight Jarrell Miller loses toupee during boxing match

NEW YORK — "You knocked my block off!“ is a catchphrase from the classic 1960s boxing game, Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots. But, “you knocked my toupee off” is a new one, even in the unpredictable world of professional boxing.

Heavyweight Jarrell Miller had his hairpiece unceremoniously lifted off his head during the second round of his bout against Kingsley Ibeh on Saturday at Madison Square Garden.

Miller, nicknamed “Big Baby,” took a right uppercut to the face during a clinch with Ibeh, The Athletic reported. That loosened the hairpiece, which flapped up from his scalp to reveal a large bald spot.

“He’s losing his hair,” boxing commentator Todd Grisham yelled.

The moment Jarrell Miller had his hair punched off in the middle of his fight



Before the third round began, Miller ripped the toupee completely off his head and tossed it into the crowd. It was recovered by WBO heavyweight champion Fabio Wardley, ESPN reported.

“Safekeeping,” Wardley tweeted, showing a video of the toupee reposing in a chair.

Miller may have lost the expected meme battle on the internet, but he did win the war in the ring, prevailing in a split decision.

“By a hair,” Grisham said.

Miller, who improved to 27-1, chuckled in his postmatch interview, noting that he had lost his hair after using a bottle of shampoo at his mother’s residence.

“It’s so funny, right. I get to my mama’s house, and she had some shampoo bottles under her table. I shampooed it, and the (expletive) was like ammonia bleach,” said the native of Brooklyn, New York. “I literally lost my hair like two days ago. So I called my manager, said ‘Get me one of those man wigs. I’mma slap that (expletive) on real quick!’

“Ibeh knocked that (expletive) off.”

