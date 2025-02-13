‘I want my life back’: Wendy Williams submits legal request to end guardianship

Former talk show host Wendy Williams is trying to do away with the guardianship that has had her private life controlled by others.

Williams filed the legal paperwork to end the guardianship hours after the documentary “TMZ Presents: Saving Wendy” was released on the streaming service Tubi, the gossip site reported.

She had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, but despite the condition never getting better, TMZ said she is in much better health than she was two years ago.

Williams told TMZ that she feels “fantastic” and “not incapacitated,” People magazine reported.

TMZ reported that a doctor will reevaluate Williams next week and once that reevaluation is done, the lawyer will file an Emergency Order to Show Cause to petition the judge to end the oversight.

If the judge denies the request, Williams is expected to ask for a jury trial to determine if she can be in charge of her life, TMZ reported.

Sabrina Morrissey was appointed by the courts to serve as Williams’ guardian, overseeing the television personality’s finances and health, in 2022, People magazine reported.

For the past year, Williams lived in an assisted living facility that Williams called “isolated” and “suffocating,” adding that she lives with people in a memory unit who are in their 80s and 90s.

She claims she is not allowed to have visitors, that no one can call her and she has no access to the internet, Extra reported.

During the filming of the documentary, Williams claimed she had only been out twice over the previous 30 days for “her teeth,” People reported.

She said she cannot “live life like normal people.”

‘[Morrissey] doesn’t want me to do that. That’s all I can say to you. All I know is that she doesn’t want me to do that, and that’s a fact. And I want my life back,” Williams said in the documentary.

People asked Morrissey for a response but did not hear back.

