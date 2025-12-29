Imani Smith, former ‘Lion King’ child actress on Broadway, fatally stabbed

Imani Smith, who once played Young Nala in the Disney production of “The Lion King” on Broadway, was fatally stabbed in New Jersey earlier this month, authorities said.

According to a news release from the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office, Smith, 26, was discovered by police at a home in Edison after a 911 call was placed on Dec. 21 at 9:36 a.m. ET. She was taken to an area hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

Prosecutors announced that Jordan D. Jackson-Small, 35, of Edison, was arrested in connection with Smith’s death. While the nature of their relationship was not revealed by prosecutors, the news release stated that the suspect and victim knew one another and called the stabbing “not a random act of violence.”

Smith’s father, Rawni Helper, told CNN in a telephone interview that Jackson-Small is the father of Smith’s 3-year-old son.

Prosecutors said that Jackson-Small was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, second-degree endangering in the welfare of a child, third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon.

Smith was one of two actresses who played the role of Young Nala in the Broadway production of “The Lion King” between Sept. 27, 2011, and Sept. 23, 2012, according to Playbill.com.

Smith’s mother, Monique Rance-Helper, also worked on “The Lion King” in the hair and wig department.

