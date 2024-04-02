Judge overseeing Donald Trump’s hush money case expands gag order

NEW YORK — A New York judge overseeing Donald Trump’s upcoming criminal trial expanded an existing gag order on the former president on Monday.

>> Read more trending news

Justice Juan Merchan barred Trump from attacking the judge’s family members, who had been targeted by the former president on social media, The New York Times reported.

Last week, Merchan issued an order prohibiting Trump from attacking witnesses, prosecutors, court staff members and jurors, according to the newspaper. The order also extended to their family members.

Breaking News: The New York judge overseeing Donald Trump’s criminal trial expanded an existing gag order to bar Trump from attacking the judge’s family. https://t.co/1NQ22lIxOs pic.twitter.com/sF3NAbatjp — The New York Times (@nytimes) April 2, 2024

The order did not cover Merchan or Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who is prosecuting the case against Trump.

Trump had falsely accused Merchan’s daughter of posted a photograph of him behind bars on an account on X, formerly known as Twitter. Court officials said the account cited by Trump had been taken over last year by someone other than Merchan’s daughter, the Times reported.

On Thursday, Trump stepped up his criticism, calling out the judge’s daughter by name and accusing her of being “a Rabid Trump Hater,” according to the newspaper.

The former president renewed his calls for the judge to recuse himself, calling Merchan “totally compromised.”

Trump has argued he has a First Amendment right to defend himself and engage in campaign speech, CNN reported.

Todd Blanche, one of Trump’s attorneys, declined to comment on Monday.

© 2024 Cox Media Group