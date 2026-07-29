Kavinsky, French DJ known for opening song in ‘Drive,’ dies at 50

Kavinsky, the French disc jockey and electropop musician who performed at the Paris Olympics and whose song “Nightcall” kicked off the opening credits to the movie “Drive,” was found dead on Tuesday, authorities said. He was 50.

The artist, whose real name was Vincent Belorgey, was discovered at his home in the French capital, the Paris ​prosecutor’s office said, according to Reuters.

“An inquiry into the ​cause of death has been opened ‌to determine the circumstances of the death, as first responders found no suspicious elements ​at the ​scene,” ⁠the prosecutor said.

The DJ is perhaps best known for his 2010 electronic track, “Nightcall,” featured in the 2011 film, “Drive,” which starred Ryan Gosling, USA Today reported.

In a talk with Interview magazine in 2013, Kavinsky said that watching the film “was one of the best moments of my life.”

He added that he was “a kid in Disneyland,” adding that after the movie was released, more filmmakers started getting in touch asking to use his music in movies.

“It’s kind of crazy, for me,” he told the publication, according to USA Today.

Kaminsky played “Nightcall” during the closing ceremony of the 2024 Olympics in Paris, Reuters reported.

The song has also been used “The Lincoln Lawyer” and “Riverdale,” according to USA Today. Childish Gambino also sampled it on his song “R.I.P.”

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