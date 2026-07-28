Courtney Shah, 7-time ‘Jeopardy!’ champion in 2021, dies at 52

Courtney Shah, a community college teacher who was a seven-time winner on “Jeopardy!” in 2021, died on July 22, her daughter said. She was 52.

Shah, who also competed in the show’s Tournament of Champions in 2022, died “in the comfort of her home,” her daughter, Maya Shah, announced through a post on the website for the nonprofit CaringBridge.

Courtney Shah died after a battle with brain cancer, according to People. She taught U.S. and world history at Lower Columbia College in Longview, Washington, Deadline reported.

Courtney Shah, a seven-time ‘Jeopardy’ champion, has died after battling brain cancer. She was 52 years old. https://t.co/pE7xaSN0K5 — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) July 27, 2026

Courtney Shah had been receiving hospice care at home after learning in March that treatment for her brain cancer was not working, People reported.

“I don’t know what you believe about death, but I like to think that she’s at peace now. We loved her in this world, and we loved her out of this world, and we’ll go on loving her,” Maya Shah wrote. “Thank you for your grace in all of this. It hasn’t been easy, it will continue not to be easy. Hug your loved ones. Tell stories about my mom. Light a candle, say a prayer, pour out a drink --find something that feels meaningful to you to honor the gift that was her presence.”

Courtney Shah won $118,558 during her seven-game run as champion on “Jeopardy!” She added $2,000 in her eighth game when she finished second, according to J! Archive, a fan-run online database for the game show.

In 2022, she reached the quarterfinals in the Tournament of Champions, Deadline reported.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Courtney Shah, a seven-time ‘Jeopardy!’ champion and a formidable Tournament of Champions competitor,” a “Jeopardy!” spokesperson said in a statement released on Monday. “We extend our heartfelt condolences to her family, friends and the many people whose lives she touched.”

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