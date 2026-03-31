Las Vegas chosen to host Super Bowl LXIII in 2029

PHOENIX — The Super Bowl will be returning to Las Vegas, as the NFL announced on Monday that the city will host the league’s marquee game in 2029.

Super Bowl LXIII will be played at Allegiant Stadium, the NFL said in its announcement at the league’s annual meeting in Phoenix. The vote was unanimous.

Las Vegas has hosted the Super Bowl once before, in 2024. That was Super Bowl LVIII, when the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

“This is a city that is built to host,” Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority president and CEO Steve Hill said. “So the commitment I just made to the owners was that we would raise the bar from Super Bowl LVIII. That we would go back to work. That we would be innovative. That we would do new things.”

According to the NFL, Las Vegas will host several events leading up to the Super Bowl, including NFL Honors, Super Bowl Experience, Super Bowl Opening Night and NFL Source.

“We’re excited that the Super Bowl will be returning to Las Vegas and Allegiant Stadium in 2029,” Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis said. “It’s a testament to the Raiders, the LVCVA, civic leaders, the community, and the NFL working together as one. Super Bowl LVIII set a high bar, and for Super Bowl LXIII we are committed to raising it even further.”

According to the City of Las Vegas, Super Bowl LVIII drew an estimated 330,000 visitors to Southern Nevada for various events during Super Bowl weekend, the Review-Journal reported. That included the 61,639 fans who attended the game.

The attendance was the lowest for a non-pandemic Super Bowl, according to The Athletic.

Super Bowl LXI will return to SoFi Stadium in Southern California in 2027, while the 2028 game will be played at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the sports news website reported.

The exact dates for those games and Super Bowl LXIII have yet to be determined, the Review-Journal reported.

Headed back to Las Vegas for Super Bowl LXIII in 2029! pic.twitter.com/s63DDIRiFk — NFL (@NFL) March 30, 2026

Allegiant Stadium, which opened in 2020, has already hosted some major events. In addition to Super Bowl LVIII, it staged WrestleMania 41 last year and will host WrestleMania 42 this year.

The venue is also scheduled to host the College Football National Championship game next year and the NCAA men’s Final Four in 2028, The Athletic reported.

© 2025 Cox Media Group