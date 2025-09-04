LeAnn Rimes announces new album

It’s only September, and we’ve just put out the fall decorations, but singer LeAnn Rimes has Christmas dreams.

She told her fans this week that she’s been working on a new Christmas album.

It’s called “LeAnn Rimes, Greatest Hits Christmas,” and she isn’t waiting for December to let you listen to the double album. She is releasing it on Nov. 7.

@leannrimes if you’re anything like me, you’re already counting down the days until christmas is finally here! and this year, i'm celebrating super early with the release of a new, christmas record collection… “leann rimes, greatest hits christmas” on nov 7... and YES it will be released on vinyl! head to the link in my bio/ stories to pre-order, pre-save and all of the wonderful things 🎅 ♬ Today Is Christmas (Holiday Theme for NBC's TODAY) - LeAnn Rimes

She said it will have some of her favorite music from her past holiday records, along with some tunes from films and two new songs, including a duet with Luke Evans.

The new album will be released on CD and vinyl, with preorders already launched. There will be the standard variants, a signed copy of either the CD or vinyl and even a personalized signed copy of either format.

According to her website, the album will include 16 songs:

Rocking Around The Christmas Tree You and Me and Christmas (from the Hallmark movie “It’s Christmas Eve”) The River All I Want For Christmas Is You That Spirit Of Christmas (with Aloe Blacc) I Want a Hippopotamus For Christmas Little Drummer Boy Happy Xmas (War is Over) I Still Believe In Santa Claus (North Pole Remix) from the Hallmark movie “It’s Christmas Eve” Today is Christmas Celebrate Me Home (With Gavin DeGraw) Joy (The Jolly Mix) “God Rest Ye Merry Gentleman/Angels We Have Heard on High/ Hark The Herald Angels Sing” (from the Hallmark movie “It’s Christmas Eve”) Carol Of The Bells - (from the Hallmark movie “It’s Christmas Eve”)+ Put A Little Holiday in Your Heart There’s No Such Thing (with Luke Evans) from the musical “32 Hooves” Rocking Around The Christmas Tree (Dave Aude Remix)

