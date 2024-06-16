Trending

‘Lucky to be here’: Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay reveals injury in bicycle crash

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Gordon Ramsay

Gordon Ramsay: The celebrity chef said he was "shook up" after he was injured in a bicycle accident. (Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay revealed in a social media post that he was injured earlier this week while riding his bicycle in Connecticut.

Read more trending news

“This week, unfortunately, I had a really bad accident and it really shook me,” Ramsay said in a video he posted on X. “Honestly, I’m lucky to be here.”

Ramsay, 57, praised the trauma surgeons, doctors, nurses and other hospital staff at Lawrence Memorial Hospital in New London who tended to him after his injury, WVIT-TV reported.

In the video, he also lifted his chef’s apron to reveal a large purple bruise going up the side of his torso, according to WTNH-TV.

In his video, Ramsay stressed the importance of wearing a helmet when biking, WVIT reported.

“I don’t care how short the journey is,” Ramsay said. “I don’t care the fact that these helmets cost money, but they’re crucial, even with the kids.”

The star of “Ramsay’s Kitchen Nightmares” and “Hell’s Kitchen” ended his video by wishing families a “great” and “safe” Father’s Day.

“I want to wish you all a happy Father’s Day, but please, please, please wear a helmet,” he said. “If I didn’t, honestly, I wouldn’t be here now.”

Latest entertainment and celebrity news:

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Most Read