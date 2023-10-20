Man wins $10M after asking store clerk to choose scratch-off ticket

VISALIA, Calif. — A man won millions of dollars after having a hard time deciding which scratchers to play at a business in Visalia, California.

The California Lottery confirmed that Brent Young won $10 million at Prince Food & Gas in Visalia.

Young said, according to KNBC, that he went to Prince Food & Gas to get some gas. Afterward, he decided to buy a Scratchers ticket.

“I was like just pick whichever one; I didn’t care,” said Young, according to the California Lottery

The clerk reached across the counter and gave him a California 200X game, KNBC reported.

“When I saw all those zeros, I was like ‘no way, this doesn’t happen to people like me,’” Young told the California Lottery. “It’s crazy. Out of all those options, the clerk could have picked a different game. But he didn’t. He grabbed a winner.”

“It’s almost like God’s intervention. I didn’t have a specific ticket I was going to buy, so I let someone else decide,” he explained. “I had no choice but to go to Prince’s. My usual stop was closed. If it had been open, none of this probably would have happened.”

The California Lottery said Young decided to take the lump sum prize of $5.8 million. Prince Food & Liquor won too with the owner collecting a $50,000 bonus.