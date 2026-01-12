Mattel introduces its first Barbie with autism

Mattel has unveiled its first Barbie doll with autism.

The doll was in development for more than 18 months and was created through a partnership with Autistic Self Advocacy Network, or ASAN, a nonprofit that is run by and for people with autism that advocates for the autistic community.

The Barbie is part of the Barbie Fashionistas line and allows children “to see themselves represented in Barbie.”

The line includes dolls with various skin tones, hair textures, body types, medical conditions or disabilities.

“Barbie has always strived to reflect the world kids see and the possibilities they imagine, and we’re proud to introduce our first autistic Barbie as part of that ongoing work,” Jamie Cygielman, Global Head of Dolls, Mattel, said in a news release. “The doll, designed with guidance from the Autistic Self Advocacy Network, helps to expand what inclusion looks like in the toy aisle and beyond because every child deserves to see themselves in Barbie.”

The doll features a body with elbow and wrist articulation, which allows stimming and other gestures.

It has an eye gaze that is shifted slightly to the side, to illustrate how some members of the autistic community have difficulty making eye contact.

It also comes with several accessories, such as a working fidget spinner, headphones to reduce sensory overload and a tablet with Augmentative and Alternative Communication apps shown.

The doll is dressed in sensory-sensitive clothing, including a loose-fitting A-line dress with short sleeves and flat shoes.

“As proud members of the autistic community, our ASAN team was thrilled to help create the first-ever autistic Barbie doll. It is so important for young autistic people to see authentic, joyful representations of themselves, and that’s exactly what this doll is. Partnering with Barbie allowed us to share insights and guidance throughout the design process to ensure the doll fully represents and celebrates the autistic community, including the tools that help us be independent. We’re honored to see this milestone come to life, and we will keep pushing for more representation like this that supports our community in dreaming big and living proud.” Colin Killick, Autistic Self Advocacy Network Executive Director, said in the news release.

Mattel will donate more than 1,000 of the new Barbies to pediatric hospitals in Washington, D.C. and Los Angeles, among other areas.

The doll is available to buy online at Mattel and other retailers, the company said.

