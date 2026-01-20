Motorist in custody after crashing vehicle into police station

SHREWSBURY, Mass. — A motorist rammed his vehicle into a Massachusetts police station on Monday, sending the car entirely into the brick building, authorities said.

According to the Shrewsbury Police Department, the driver of the black 2022 BMW SUV was taken to an area hospital. They are expected to be arraigned sometime Tuesday, WFXT reported.

Police have not publicly identified the motorist. None of the police department’s officers or staff members were injured, according to the television station.

BREAKING: Shrewsbury Police say they believe someone intentionally drove through the lobby of their police station this afternoon. You can see the SUV completely inside the building. Chief tells us it even crashed into dispatch. Driver is in custody & at the hospital pic.twitter.com/FTG4TteJsv — Litsa Pappas (@LitsaPappas) January 19, 2026

Shrewsbury police Chief Kevin Anderson said that the motorist is “known to the department” but has not had any run-ins with police for several years.

“It’s very concerning, the entire staff that was there is very shooken up, we’re very fortunate that we have a training room that there was training going on and that ended about 30 minutes prior to this incident,” Anderson told WFXT.

Video from the scene showed the vehicle entirely within the police station.

Anderson said there were three dispatchers working when the vehicle smashed into the building.

“The vehicle actually went through the front door and actually went into dispatch, so it went through the lobby and went into dispatch,” he told WFXT.

An investigation is ongoing. Shrewsbury is approximately 39 miles west of downtown Boston.

