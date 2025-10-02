National Cinnamon Roll Day freebies and deals

Another “holiday” will be netting you goodies at a discount or maybe even for free.

Oct. 4 marks National Cinnamon Roll (or Bun) Day.

As the National Day Calendar website said, "National Cinnamon Bun Day on October 4 sweetens us up with a Scandinavian pastry that happens when a warm bun swirls together a yeasty dough in sugar and cinnamon."

The website suggests celebrating by either making your own cinnamon buns or going to a coffee shop and ordering one.

Here are some deals that you can partake in and get your cinnamon fix:

Cinnabon: $1 classic roll on Oct. 4 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. local time for Cinnabon Rewards members.

Kroger: One free Private Selection Cinnamon Roll from Oct. 4 to 18. Must clip the coupon on Kroger’s website on Oct. 4.

Schlotzsky’s: Free Cinnabon MiniBon for new Schlotzsky’s Reward members from Oct. 2 to 5, existing members get a MiniBon for $1 until Oct. 5.

As always, you should check with your local locations, as deals are typically subject to participation.

