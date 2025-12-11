Powerball: Jackpot hits $1 billion

There are two weeks to go until Christmas, and Powerball players can still hope for the ultimate stocking stuffer. No one matched all five white numbers and the red Powerball on Wednesday, sending the jackpot to the $1 billion plateau.

According to lottery officials, the numbers drawn for an estimated $880 million prize were 10, 16, 29, 33 and 69; the red Powerball was 22. The PowerPlay multiplier was 3X.

The next drawing is at 10:59 p.m. ET on Saturday for a grand prize that remains the seventh largest in Powerball history and the second largest of 2025. The cash option is $461.3 million.

Saturday’s jackpot also marks the seventh time in Powerball history that a grand prize totals at least $1 billion.

Wednesday’s drawing was the 41st consecutive time without a big winner since Sept. 6, when two tickets shared a $1.787 billion prize. That snapped a Powerball record 42 drawings without a winner.

The largest jackpot in Powerball history is $2.04 billion, won by a single ticket in California on Nov. 7, 2022.

If someone should win on Saturday, they have two options: An annuity, in which the winner receives one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% each year, or the lump sum option. Choosing the second option will make the cash value amount approximately $461.3 million before applicable federal and state taxes, according to lottery officials.

The odds of hitting the big jackpot are 1 in 292,201,338.

Three tickets -- one each in Maryland, Michigan and New Jersey -- matched all five white balls and were worth $1 million apiece.

Powerball tickets cost $2 per play and are sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. States that do not participate are Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Nevada, and Utah.

Top 10 Powerball jackpots

$2.04 billion – Nov. 7, 2022 (One ticket from California).

$1.787 billion – Sept. 6, 2025 (Two tickets – one each from Missouri and Texas)

$1.765 billion – Oct. 11, 2023 (One ticket from California).

$1.586 billion – Jan. 13, 2016 (Three tickets: One each from California, Florida and Tennessee).

$1.326 billion – April 6, 2024 (One ticket from Oregon)

$1.08 billion – July 19, 2023 (One ticket from California).

$1 billion (estimated) – Next drawing Dec. 13, 2025.

$842.4 million – Jan. 1, 2024 (One ticket from Michigan).

$768.4 million – March 27, 2019 (One ticket from Wisconsin).

$758.7 million – Aug. 23, 2017 (One ticket from Massachusetts).

