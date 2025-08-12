‘Rambo’ prequel planned; Noah Centineo tapped to take over role from Sylvester Stallone, reports say

Another film is taking inspiration from a classic, as a prequel to Sylvester Stallone‘s “Rambo,” is in the works.

Several media outlets are reporting that they’ve already tapped the actor to take over the title role.

Noah Centineo, 29, has been cast to play John Rombo in the film of the same name, Variety and Deadline reported.

Deadline reported that the film will be directed by Jalmari Helander, with it being written by Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani.

Exact details about the story have not been released but it is said to be Rambo’s origin story during the Vietnam War.

The character was created by David Morell for the novel “First Blood,” with the movie version coming out in 1982.

It followed a Vietnam Green Beret veteran being chased into the mountains by a local sheriff and his deputies.

“First Blood” was the first of five movies that made more than $800 million worldwide.

The most recent version was “Rambo: Last Blood” released in 2019.

Stallone, in an interview with Screen Rant that same year, said he would be interested in seeing a young Rambo when he was 16 or 17.”

“I hope they can do the prequel — he was the best person you could find,” Stallone said in the interview six years ago. “He was the captain of the team; he was the most popular kid in school; super athlete. He was like Jim Thorpe, and the war is what changed him. If you saw him before, he was like the perfect guy.”

In 2023, Stallone all but said that he was not planning to be in another “Rambo” film.

“He’s done pretty much, even though they want to do another one, but what am I fighting? Arthritis?” he said, according to Screen Rant at the time.

Stallone said he is not involved with the prequel, but has apparently been told of Centineo’s casting, Deadline reported.

Centineo is known for his roles in “The Fosters” and “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before,” Variety reported.

