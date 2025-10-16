Recall alert: 114K golf carts recalled

More than 114,000 golf carts are being recalled in three separate recall campaigns.

E-Z-GO Personal Transportation Vehicles

In the first alert, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said 90,800 E-Z-GO Personal Transportation Vehicles, also known as golf carts, have been recalled because the vehicle can leak fuel from the quick-connect fitting between the fuel line and fuel injector.

The issue poses a risk of injury and fire.

The recall affects: 2020-2025 RXV Freedom and 2023-2025 Valor with serial numbers from 5538278 through 5920722 and the 2020-2022 TXT Freedom and Valor vehicles with serial numbers 3455024 through 3582057.

If you have the recalled PTVs, you should not use them and schedule an inspection and repair if needed.

For more information, contact Textron E-Z-GO at 888-438-3946, by email or online.

Yamaha Drive 2 PTVs

The second recall involves 19,300 Yamaha Golf Car Vehicles because they do not have stop lights, the CPSC said.

The recall affects model year 2021 to 2025 Drive 2 PTV gas or electric golf carts, the CPSC said.

The list of serial numbers can be found here.

If you have the Yamaha Drive 2 PTV, you should not use it and schedule a free installation of stoplights.

For more information, call Yamaha at 866-747-4027, or contact the company by email or online.

Yamaha DR2A, DR2E PTVs

The final recall affects 4,300 Yamaha DR2A and DR2E PTVs because the golf carts’ brakes can fail, the CPSC said.

The carts are from the 2017 to 2024 model years and have serial numbers beginning with J0D, J0E and J2D.

If you have the recalled golf carts, you are once again being told not to use them and contact the company for free installation of new brake shoes and pads.

For more information, once again, call Yamaha at 866-747-4027, or contact the company by email or online.

