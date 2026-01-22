Recall alert: 1.5M bottles of stain remover recalled for bacteria exposure risk

The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall of 1.5 million bottles of enzyme stain remover because they may be contaminated with bacteria.

The recall affects Angry Orange Enzyme Stain Removers that came in fresh clean scent and orange twist scent. The cleaners came in 24-oz., 32-oz. and 1-gallon bottles.

They were sold at Walmart, Target, The Home Depot, Meijer, Staples, TJ Maxx and other brick-and-mortar stores, as well as online at Amazon, Walmart, Target, AngryOrange and Chewy websites from March 2019 to December 2025 for between $4 and $60, the CPSC said.

The cleaner may contain Pseudomonas aeruginosa, which can cause an infection in people with weakened immune systems, external medical devices or lung conditions.

It can enter the body if inhaled, through the eye, or through a cut, according to the CPSC.

Consumers are being advised to stop using Angry Orange Enzyme Stain Remover and contact Boston-based Thrasio for a refund. You will need to take a picture of the bottle, with “recalled” and their initials written on it, then send the photo to the company by email.

You will then be able to throw it away, but are told not to empty the bottle before putting it in the trash. You should also not recycle the bottle.

