Recall alert: 173K Porsche vehicles recalled over rearview camera issue

By Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Logo of car Porsche on white background
Recall alert FILE PHOTO: The NHTSA announced the recall of more than 173,500 Porsche vehicles. (tadeas - stock.adobe.com)
By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

More than 173,500 Porsches have been recalled over a problem with their rearview cameras.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said the vehicle camera images may not display when the car is in reverse.

The recall affects the following makes and model years:

2019-2025

  • Cayenne
  • Cayenne E-Hybrid

2020-2025

  • 911
  • Taycan

2024-2025

  • Panamera

2025

  • Panamera E-Hybrid

Dealers will update the driver assistance software for free.

Owners of recalled vehicles will receive two alerts in the mail. The first will be sent on Feb. 16, while the second will be sent once the update is available, the NHTSA said.

For more information, owners can contact Porsche at 800-767-7243. The company’s internal recall number is ASB2.

The vehicle identification number will be searchable on the NHTSA website starting on Jan. 19.

©2026 Cox Media Group

