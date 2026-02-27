Recall alert: 186K LED light fixtures recalled

Trending

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
The Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced the recall of more than 186,500 LED light fixtures because they pose a fire hazard.

The recall affects High Bay Linear LED light fixtures because the pins inside that are used to hold the LED board to the light can degrade, allowing the board to come loose, the CPSC said.

They came in 2-foot and 4-foot wide models.

The following model numbers are part of the recall:

2-foot model

  • 55202
  • 55203
  • 55208
  • 55209
  • 55209-WC
  • 55213
  • 55214
  • 55222
  • 55223
  • 55225
  • 55226
  • 55227
  • 55228
  • 55360
  • 55361
  • 55362
  • 55363
  • 55477
  • 55478
  • 55480
  • 55481
  • 55482
  • 55483
  • 55484
  • 55485
  • 55504
  • 55505
  • 55506
  • 55507
  • 55508
  • 55511
  • 55512
  • 55514
  • 55515
  • 55518
  • 55534
  • 55535
  • 55536
  • 55537
  • 55538
  • 55539
  • 55710
  • 55711
  • 55712
  • 55713
  • 55714
  • 55715

4-foot model

  • 55213
  • 55214
  • 55215
  • 55230
  • 55231
  • 55232
  • 55364
  • 55365
  • 55366
  • 55367
  • 55487
  • 55491
  • 55492
  • 55510
  • 55521
  • 55716
  • 55717
  • 55720
  • 55722

They were sold at stores nationwide, including LED Indy, Universal Lighting of America, Inc. and Independent Lighting, as well as online from January 2016 to June 2025 for between $50 and $350.

If you have the recalled light fixtures, you should stop using them and contact the company, PQL, for replacement retaining pins. You should register the light here.

You can call PQL at 805-416-5251, or reach the company by email or online.

