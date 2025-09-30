Recall alert: Freeze-dried fruit recalled for metal; Sold at Kroger, CVS and Target

Freeze-dried fruit sold at stores such as Target, CVS, Food Lion and H-E-B has been recalled because it could contain metal.
Georgia Nut Company said that some of the Tru Fru Freeze Dried products may be contaminated with metal, which could cut and cause perforation of the mouth, tongue, throat, stomach, and intestine. It can also damage teeth and gums. However, no injuries have been reported, but a consumer alerted the company about the issue, according to the Food and Drug Administration.
The following products were recalled:
Tru Fru Freeze Dried Strawberries in Dark & White Chocolate, 3.4oz. UPC 850048358270 and item number 10300458, manufacturing code’s first four numbers/letters:
- 517B
- 517C
- 517D
- 517E
- 517F
- 518D
- 518E
- 518F
- 519A
- 519B
- 524A
- 524B
- 524C
- 529C
- 529D
- 529E
- 530C
- 530D
- 530E
- 531A
- 531B
- 531C
- 531D
- 531E
- 532A
- 532B
Tru Fru Freeze Dried Strawberries in Dark & White Chocolate, 1.7oz. UPC 850048358331 and item number 10300442:
- 514A
- 514B
- 514C
- 514D
- 525A
- 525B
- 525C
- 526B
- 526C
- 526D
- 526E
- 526F
- 521C
- 521D
- 521E
- 522B
- 522C
- 522D
- 522E
- 524D
- 524E
- 525A
- 525B
- 525C
- 525D
- 525E
- 526A
Tru Fru Freeze Dried Strawberries In Dark & White Chocolate 13 oz. UPC 850048358379 and item number 10300474:
- 515A
- 516B
- 516C
Tru Fru Freeze Dried Strawberries & Crème 3.4oz UPC 850048358249 and item number 10300455:
- 520B
- 520C
- 520D
- 520E
- 520F
- 521A
- 524C
- 524D
- 524E
Only the above-listed items are part of the recall.
The items were sold at stores including Albertson’s, CVS, Food Lion, H-E-B, Hungry Root, Ingles Markets, Kroger, Stew Leonard’s and Target, among others, according to the FDA.
If you have the recalled items, you should throw them away and not eat them.
To get a refund, contact the company via its website. You will need to provide images of the recalled items.
If you have any questions, contact the company at 888-293-7748 or by email.
