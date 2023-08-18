Recall alert: Trader Joe’s recalls crackers due to metal

Trader Joe’s announced another product recall due to potential foreign material.

This time, the grocery store said that a supplier told the company that Trader Joe’s Multigrain Crackers with Sunflower and Flax Seeds could have metal fragments in them.

The company said the crackers have SKU No. 76156 and have Best If Used By dates of 3/01/24 through 03/05/24.

All of the affected products have been pulled from store shelves.

If you purchased the crackers, you’re being told to discard them or return them to any Trader Joe’s for a full refund.

If you have any questions, you can call Trader Joe’s at 626-599-3817, Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. PT or contact the store via email.

The crackers are the fifth product to be pulled from Trader Joe’s shelves in the past few weeks.

Earlier recalls include:

