Sen. Bob Menendez, wife charged with bribery

Sen. Bob Mendez, D-New Jersey, and his wife, Nadine Arslanian, have been indicted on federal bribery charges, prosecutors announced on Friday.

Authorities said the charges are connected with the couple’s “corrupt relationship with three New Jersey businessmen.” The businessmen were identified in the indictment, obtained by Politico, as Wael Hana — also known as Will Hana — Jose Uribe and Fred Daibes.

Officials said Menendez and his wife accepted hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes in exchange for using the senator’s power to protect and enrich the businessmen “and to benefit the Arab Republic of Egypt.”

“Those bribes included cash, gold, payments toward a home mortgage, compensation for a low-or-no-show job, a luxury vehicle” and more, according to the indictment.

Officials are expected to release more information about the allegations at a news conference scheduled for Friday morning.

A press event will be held today at 11:00 a.m. to announce the unsealing of an indictment charging Robert Menendez, U.S. Senator from New Jersey, and his wife, Nadine Menendez, with bribery offenses in connection with their corrupt relationship with three New Jersey businessmen. pic.twitter.com/CLTXnU0mAm — US Attorney SDNY (@SDNYnews) September 22, 2023

The case marks the second time corruption charges have been leveled against Menendez, who chairs the powerful Foreign Relations committee, WABC-TV reported.

In 2015, federal prosecutors charged Menendez and Florida ophthalmologist Salomon Melgen with bribery. Authorities accused Menendez of accepting gifts from Melgen, and in return using his power in the Senate to benefit eye doctor.

Prosecutors dropped the case in 2018, a short while after a federal jury failed to reach a unanimous verdict in the case.

