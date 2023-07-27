Trump facing additional obstruction of justice, willful retention charges in Mar-a-Lago case

Former President Donald Trump is facing additional charges in the Justice Department’s classified documents investigation.

The additional charges include obstruction and willful retention of national defense information, according to The Associated Press. These charges were added Thursday to the indictment by the Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith’s team.

Trump is facing accusations that he and his aides asked a staffer to delete camera footage at Mar-a-Lago to obstruct the investigation into the classified documents, the AP reported.

A new defendant was also added to the case. He was identified as Carlos De Oliveira, according to the AP.

New charges were also filed against Walt Nauta, according to the Washington Post.

A spokesperson for Trump in a statement obtained by CNN called the charges “nothing more than a continued desperate and flailing attempt by the Biden Crime Family and their Department of Justice to harass President Trump and those around him.”

All three - Trump, Nauta, and De Oliveira - are now charged with altering, destroying, mutilating, or concealing an object, according to the Washington Post. They are also charged with a similar crime of corruptly altering destroying, mutilating, or concealing a document or object.





