Vince McMahon accused of sex trafficking by ex-WWE employee: Lawsuit

A former WWE employee filed suit Thursday against the company, its co-founder Vince McMahon and a former executive, accusing them of sex trafficking, court records show.

>> Read more trending news

The lawsuit from Janel Grant, a former employee at the WWE’s headquarters in Connecticut, was first reported by The Wall Street Journal.

Grant said she “was the victim of physical and emotional abuse, sexual assault and trafficking at WWE” after being hired in 2019 for a position in the company’s legal department. Her hiring came after she said she was pressured into starting a physical relationship with McMahon in exchange for the role.

Named in the suit are McMahon and John Laurinaitis, the WWE’s former head of talent relations.

Check back for more on this developing story.





©2024 Cox Media Group