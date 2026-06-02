White House Correspondents’ Dinner rescheduled to July

Weeks after a gunman opened fire at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, the annual event has been rescheduled.

The WHCD will be held on July 24, with stronger security measures, and will include scholarship and journalism award presentations.

The initial event was held on April 25, but was cut short after an alleged gunman opened fire outside the Washington Hilton ballroom.

Association president Weijia Jiang sent a message to members, which read, “Rescheduling was not automatic. It was a choice that the WHCA board made after thoughtful consideration and input from our members. I want to thank board members for the time and care they brought to this decision, particularly on the security front. The event will feature significantly enhanced safety measures and new access procedures. We will share additional details directly with attendees,” Deadline reported.

The location of the dinner was not released, nor whether the president will be there, according to Bloomberg.

President Donald Trump called on the event organizers to reschedule the dinner, writing on Truth Social shortly after the incident, “I have spoken with all the representatives in charge of the event, and we will be rescheduling within 30 days,” the entertainment site reported. The dinner is about 60 days after the shooting.

Trump was scheduled to deliver a 40-minute speech at the original event.

Cole Thomas Allen is accused of running through a security checkpoint and firing a shotgun at a Secret Service officer, The Associated Press reported. The officer was wearing a bulletproof vest. The officer also fired five shots, but did not hit anyone. Allen was injured, but not by a bullet.

Allen is charged with attempted assassination of the president, assaulting a federal officer with a deadly weapon and two firearms counts. He faces a maximum sentence of life in prison if convicted on the attempted assassination charge. He has pleaded not guilty, the AP reported.

©2026 Cox Media Group