Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan, more to go on tour this summer as part of Outlaw Music Festival Tour

The Outlaw Music Festival Tour is coming back this summer.
Willie Nelson, 90, announced on Tuesday that his annual Outlaw Music Festival Tour is hitting the road this summer, according to People Magazine.
There will be 25 shows throughout North America, People Magazine reported.
The tour kicks off on June 21 in Alpharetta, Georgia. The tour starts after Nelson turns 91 years old in April, USA Today reported.
The lineup includes Nelson, Bob Dylan, Robert Plant, Alison Krause, John Mellencamp, Billy Strings, Britteny Spencer, Celisse and Southern Avenue, according to Nelson’s Facebook page.
“This year’s Outlaw Music Festival Tour promises to be the biggest and best yet with this lineup of legendary artists,” Nelson said in a statement obtained by Rolling Stone. “I am thrilled to get back on the road again with my family and friends playing the music we love for the fans we love.”
Here is a full list of tour dates per the Outlaw Music Festival Tour website:
- June 21 - Alpharetta, Georgia - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
- June 22 - Charlotte, North Carolina - PNC Music Pavillion
- June 23 - Raleigh, North Carolina - Coastal Credit Union Music Park
- June 26 - Virginia Beach, Virginia - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
- June 28 - Syracuse, New York - Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater
- June 29 - Wantach, New York - Northwell Health
- June 30 - Holmdel, New Jersey - PNC Bank Arts Center
- July 2 - Mansfield, Massachusetts - Xfinity Center
- July 6 - Bethel, New York - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
- July 7 - Hershey, Pennsylvania - Hersheypark Stadium
- July 29 - Chula Vista, California - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
- July 31 - Los Angeles, California - Hollywood Bowl
- August 3 - Mountain View, California - Shoreline Amphitheatre
- August 4 - Wheatland, California - Toyota Amphitheatre
- August 7 - Nampa, Idaho - Outdoor Amphitheater at Ford Idaho Center
- August 9 - Spokane, Washington - One Spokane Stadium
- August 10 - Quincy, Washington - Gorge Amphitheatre
- September 6 - Somerset, Wisconsin - Somerset Amphitheater
- September 7 - Tinley Park, Illinois - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
- September 8 - Maryland Heights, Missouri - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
- September 11 - Cincinnati, Ohio - Riverbend Music Center
- September 12 - Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio - Blossom Music Center
- September 14 - Burgettstown, Pennsylvania - The Pavillion at Star Lake
- September 15 - Clarkston, Michigan - Pine Knob Music Theatre
- September 17 - Darien Center, New York - Darien Lake Amphitheater
Presale tickets go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.
More information about the tour can be found on the Outlaw Music Festival Tour’s website.
