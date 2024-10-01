Charlotte Humane Society offers adoption discount as they take in western NC rescues

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Humane Society is pitching in to help Helene relief efforts.

In a post on Instagram Tuesday, the organization said it welcomed animals from the Asheville Humane Society on Monday evening.

“Once our new friends have been evaluated and had time to decompress, you’ll see them available for adoption on our website,” the Instagram post says.

Charlotte’s humane society is asking for help making room for even more animals from western North Carolina. Adoptions help them do that, and all adoptions through Thursday are 50% off, they said.

