Which states have the most (and best-paid) federal employees?

As of September 2024, over 1.8 million people were employed by the federal government of the United States. However, the federal government is far from limited just to Washington D.C. Federal workers are dispersed throughout the nation, albeit unevenly. In turn, large layoffs—whether voluntary or involuntary—may have different consequences for different communities. States with higher rates of federal government job cuts may experience more upcoming volatility in the job and housing markets, with similar impacts depending on the income levels associated with such jobs.

With this in mind, SmartAsset evaluated the latest federal government employment data, from September 2024, to determine which states are most dependent on federal government employment, as well as the median income levels of federal employees in each state.

Key Findings

Maryland has the most federal workers per capita — and the highest paid. As of September 2024, there were 144,497 federal employees in Maryland, or 0.023 workers per state resident. The median salary for these workers is $137,624, more than any other state.

— As of September 2024, there were 144,497 federal employees in Maryland, or 0.023 workers per state resident. The median salary for these workers is $137,624, more than any other state. Federal workers have particularly high pay in this state. After Maryland, the highest paid federal workers reside in New Jersey, where the median salary for these workers is $119,187. Virginia is a close third with the median federal government employee earning $117,962.

After Maryland, the highest paid federal workers reside in New Jersey, where the median salary for these workers is $119,187. Virginia is a close third with the median federal government employee earning $117,962. Over 150,000 California residents work for the federal government. The Golden State has the most federal employees of any state at 150,679, or 0.0038 federal jobs per capita (39th nationwide). The median salary of these employees came in at $103,255.

The Golden State has the most federal employees of any state at 150,679, or 0.0038 federal jobs per capita (39th nationwide). The median salary of these employees came in at $103,255. Federal workers make less than a median household salary in this state. Ranking fifth overall for federal workers per capita at 0.012, federal employees in Wyoming have the lowest pay at a median $75,956 salary. This is lower than the latest U.S. Census Bureau estimates for median household income, which was at $80,610 as of 2023.

Ranking fifth overall for federal workers per capita at 0.012, federal employees in Wyoming have the lowest pay at a median $75,956 salary. This is lower than the latest U.S. Census Bureau estimates for median household income, which was at $80,610 as of 2023. Connecticut has the fewest federal workers. With just 7,304 federal workers, Connecticut has the lowest rate of federal job dependence at 0.002 jobs per capita. These employees earn a median of $104,510 annually.

Table showing 15 states with the highest median federal workers. (Stacker/Stacker)

SmartAsset

Top 10 States With the Most Federal Workers

States are ranked by the number of federal workers per capita.

Federal workers per capita: 0.0234

Number of federal workers: 144,497

Median federal worker income: $137,624

Minimum federal worker income: $19,993

Maximum federal worker income: $519,246

State population: 6,180,253

Federal workers per capita: 0.0173

Number of federal workers: 24,804

Median federal worker income: $94,817

Minimum federal worker income: $26,087

Maximum federal worker income: $404,727

State population: 1,435,138

Federal workers per capita: 0.0169

Number of federal workers: 147,358

Median federal worker income: $117,962

Minimum federal worker income: $16,074

Maximum federal worker income: $438,999

State population: 8,715,698

Federal workers per capita: 0.0159

Number of federal workers: 11,658

Median federal worker income: $95,614

Minimum federal worker income: $31,200

Maximum federal worker income: $411,367

State population: 733,406

Federal workers per capita: 0.0117

Number of federal workers: 6,832

Median federal worker income: $75,956

Minimum federal worker income: $20,765

Maximum federal worker income: $375,433

State population: 584,057

Federal workers per capita: 0.0107

Number of federal workers: 22,695

Median federal worker income: $84,878

Minimum federal worker income: $24,814

Maximum federal worker income: $424,305

State population: 2,114,371

Federal workers per capita: 0.0104

Number of federal workers: 42,212

Median federal worker income: $79,808

Minimum federal worker income: $27,485

Maximum federal worker income: $428,557

State population: 4,053,824

Federal workers per capita: 0.0100

Number of federal workers: 11,353

Median federal worker income: $77,390

Minimum federal worker income: $31,200

Maximum federal worker income: $417,156

State population: 1,132,812

Federal workers per capita: 0.0099

Number of federal workers: 33,961

Median federal worker income: $77,390

Minimum federal worker income: $25,684

Maximum federal worker income: $423,603

State population: 3,417,734

Federal workers per capita: 0.0098

Number of federal workers: 17,301

Median federal worker income: $91,916

Minimum federal worker income: $30,115

Maximum federal worker income: $421,679

State population: 1,770,071

Top 10 States Where Federal Workers Earn the Most

States are ranked based on the median earnings of federal employees.

Median federal worker income: $137,624

Federal workers per capita: 0.02338

Number of federal workers: 144,497

Minimum federal worker income: $19,993

Maximum federal worker income: $519,246

State population: 6,180,253 Median federal worker income: $119,187

Federal workers per capita: 0.00244

Number of federal workers: 22,684

Minimum federal worker income: $26,087

Maximum federal worker income: $413,695

State population: 9,290,841 Median federal worker income: $117,962

Federal workers per capita: 0.01691

Number of federal workers: 147,358

Minimum federal worker income: $16,074

Maximum federal worker income: $438,999

State population: 8,715,698 Median federal worker income: $108,402

Federal workers per capita: 0.00785

Number of federal workers: 8,598

Minimum federal worker income: $26,087

Maximum federal worker income: $421,227

State population: 1,095,962 Median federal worker income: $107,691

Federal workers per capita: 0.00367

Number of federal workers: 25,698

Minimum federal worker income: $16,074

Maximum federal worker income: $436,373

State population: 7,001,399 Median federal worker income: $105,985

Federal workers per capita: 0.00700

Number of federal workers: 41,167

Minimum federal worker income: $31,200

Maximum federal worker income: $419,330

State population: 5,877,610 Median federal worker income: $104,788

Federal workers per capita: 0.00371

Number of federal workers: 5,208

Minimum federal worker income: $31,200

Maximum federal worker income: $422,091

State population: 1,402,054 Median federal worker income: $104,510

Federal workers per capita: 0.00202

Number of federal workers: 7,304

Minimum federal worker income: $31,200

Maximum federal worker income: $432,551

State population: 3,617,176 Median federal worker income: $103,255

Federal workers per capita: 0.00387

Number of federal workers: 150,679

Minimum federal worker income: $16,074

Maximum federal worker income: $446,849

State population: 38,965,193 Median federal worker income: $99,862

Federal workers per capita: 0.00476

Number of federal workers: 56,068

Minimum federal worker income: $25,204

Maximum federal worker income: $428,999

State population: 11,785,935

Data and Methodology

Data for federal employment comes from the U.S. Office of Personnel Management as of September 2024. Per capita estimates for this SmartAsset study are based on the latest U.S. Census Bureau population estimates from the 1-Year American Community Survey for 2023.