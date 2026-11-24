JIUQUAN, China — China on Tuesday unveiled the crew for its Shenzhou 24 spacecraft ahead of this week's launch, with a Pakistani set to become the first foreign astronaut to board its space station.

Pakistani astronaut Muhammad Zeeshan Ali, 40, will fly alongside Chinese astronauts Tang Hongbo, 51, and Wu Yi, 39, the China Manned Space Agency announced, according to the official Xinhua news agency. The spacecraft is scheduled to launch Wednesday morning from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwestern China.

Speaking at a news conference, Ali, a former air force pilot, thanked the Chinese government for helping him realize his dream. In Mandarin, he cited a line of Chinese poetry about climbing one story higher to see farther.

“It's like my daily training. Day after day, reaching new heights,” he said in Mandarin.

Speaking in English, Ali said the mission “is not a finish line” but a long path. He said he hoped the next chapter of space cooperation between the two countries would go from one astronaut in one flight to multiple joint flights and to the Moon, Mars and beyond.

“To every child who’s watching while I’m in orbit: Look up at the sky and remember that I am up there with your dreams," he said.

The launch would mark the first joint flight involving Chinese and foreign astronauts in the history of China's manned space program. It is part of an agreement signed by China and Pakistan in February 2025.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif offered his best wishes to the astronauts ahead of their mission.

“Tomorrow, Pakistan will look to the skies with anticipation, pride and deep gratitude,” he wrote on X.

He praised Chinese President Xi Jinping, saying his “visionary leadership and steadfast commitment to Pakistan-China friendship have taken our All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership to unprecedented heights.”

Sharif also credited Pakistani scientists, the armed forces and national institutions, saying their efforts reflected the country’s growing capabilities and determination to advance space exploration and science.

“Pakistan-China friendship is surpassing the heights of the Himalayas in its journey to outer space,” he said.

Pakistani astronaut to return aboard Shenzhou 23

Ali will undertake a short mission as a payload specialist, state broadcaster CCTV reported. In orbit, he will primarily conduct experiments under the China-Pakistan partnership, alongside daily operations.

He is expected to carry out four scientific projects in biotechnology and materials science, including an experiment involving photosynthetic microorganisms, CCTV said.

Ali will return to Earth aboard the Shenzhou 23 spacecraft, the broadcaster added.

While Ali and Wu will be making their first spaceflights, Tang has flown on two previous missions. He is set to become the first astronaut to board the Tiangong space station three times, CCTV said.

Tang told reporters that differences in language, culture and psychology had made learning to work together more challenging on this mission, but that both sides’ efforts were paying off.

“The labels and operating instructions aboard the spacecraft and space station are all in Chinese, and the Pakistani astronaut began training with virtually no foundation of the language,” he said, adding that he and Wu had also stepped up their English studies.

China is preparing for its first crewed lunar landing by 2030. The United States is widely seen as China's main space rival, with NASA aiming to land astronauts on the lunar surface in 2028.

____

Leung reported from Hong Kong. Associated Press video journalist Wu Jia contributed to this report in Jiuquan.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.