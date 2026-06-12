Indonesian students protest government policies as economic pressures grow

JAKARTA, Indonesia — Hundreds of Indonesian students rallied Friday in Indonesia's capital, Jakarta, demanding lower fuel and food prices and urging President Prabowo Subianto to roll back costly state spending programs as economic pressures mount.

About 1,500 protesters tried to march to the Hotel Indonesia traffic circle, a key city landmark, after Friday prayers. Authorities stopped many of them and also blocked streets leading to the presidential palace, where many protests often end up. More than 6,000 police and soldiers were deployed there.

Protesters, many wearing yellow university jackets, voiced their frustration over living costs, which have risen as a result of higher fuel costs since the U.S. launched its war against Iran. Indonesia’s rupiah currency has come under pressure, hitting a historic low of 18,000 rupiah to the U.S. dollar earlier this month.

Protesters outlined five key demands, including cuts to what they called wasteful state spending, lower prices for fuel and staple goods, and a halt to major government programs such as a free nutritious meal initiative and a plan to revitalize rural areas.

The free meals program, costing about 268 trillion rupiah ($15 billion) for this year alone, is aimed at alleviating poverty and malnutrition but Prabowo recently fired the head of the program amid a massive graft probe.

They also called for an end to what they described as the increasing role of the military in civilian affairs, something they view as a threat to the young democracy.

“The government is in denial about the current situation," said Yatalathof Ma’shum Imawan, who chairs the student organization that organized the rally. “We urge Prabowo to have the courage to acknowledge his mistake and stop denying it."

Friday's demonstration marks one of the largest student mobilizations since nationwide protests erupted last August, when thousands took to the streets and clashes with security forces left at least 13 people dead.

Similar protests were also held in West Java's Bandung city and in Pontianak, a city on Borneo island.

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