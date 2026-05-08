Laura Fernández sworn in as Costa Rica president, keeping outgoing president in 2 high-profile posts

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica — Laura Fernández was sworn in Friday as president of Costa Rica alongside her predecessor, outgoing President Rodrigo Chaves, an ally of U.S. President Donald Trump who will be serving dual roles as her mi nisters of the presidency and finance.

The administration of the political scientist — the second woman to lead the Central American nation — promises a seamless continuation of the political movement established by Chaves, whose appointment to the dual roles grants him another four years of legal immunity while he serves. This effectively shields him from several active investigations led by the Public Prosecutor’s Office and the Supreme Electoral Tribunal.

One of the primary responsibilities of Costa Rica’s Minister of the Presidency is to mediate the relationship between the Executive Branch and the Legislative Assembly.

The move to keep Chaves in the administration is unprecedented in Costa Rican politics and will offer the outgoing leader incredible sway over the next government. It marks another bold move by Chaves’ political movement which has tested the Central American nation’s democratic norms.

During his presidency, Chaves faced two unsuccessful legislative attempts to strip his immunity. The first occurred in September 2025, involving allegations that he pressured officials to favor a former adviser. The second followed in December, when the Supreme Electoral Tribunal sought an inquiry into his alleged “political belligerence” during the electoral campaign.

In an equally atypical move, Fernández has appointed her second vice president, Douglas Soto, as ambassador to Washington. This strategic placement aims to bolster the administration’s ties with the Trump presidency, prioritizing a direct and influential diplomatic link.

Kristi Noem, U.S. special envoy for the so-called "Shield of the Americas," was in San Jose on Friday to represent the Trump administration at the inauguration.

She previously met with Chaves in March to finalize a deal where Costa Rica serves as a regional hub, receiving up to 25 U.S. deportees weekly.

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