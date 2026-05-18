Local Steals & Deals: Stay cool, anywhere you sit

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To access these great savings: Use the links provided below. All the offers below are only available while supplies last.

The Ultimate Duo for Heat Relief

Whether you’re claiming your spot on a crowded beach or refreshing after a long hike, these two summer essentials are the ultimate lifestyle upgrades. By combining a versatile, backpack-style lounger with a bladeless neck fan, you can take total comfort with you—leaving the bulky chairs and stagnant air behind.