Nominate a community hero for the ARS Cares program

Sponsored content provided by ARS Cares and Brothers Heating and Air

Do you know someone special who has gone above and beyond to help, heal, inspire, or educate others?

This fall, ARS Cares and Brothers Heating and Air are awarding free HVAC systems and water heaters to those who serve our communities.

To date, the Community Heroes Program has awarded 32 free HVAC systems to deserving community heroes in need in recognition of their service and contributions to our communities.

These hardworking, everyday heroes deserve our admiration and appreciation.

If you know of someone in the Carolinas who needs a free HVAC system or water heater, you can nominate them by completing an online form by Friday, Nov. 22.

Recipients will be announced the week of Dec. 9.

For more information on ARS Cares, click here.

©2024 Cox Media Group