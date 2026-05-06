Luka Doncic says being injured during Lakers' playoff run has been 'very frustrating'

OKLAHOMA CITY — Luka Doncic said Wednesday he was given platelet-rich plasma injections in Spain in an effort to speed up his eight-week timeline for return from the hamstring injury that has had him sidelined since April 2.

“I went to Spain to do PRP,” Doncic told reporters. “Everybody knows that its one of the best countries to do that. Obviously, you know, we talked with the Lakers doctors, so everybody agreed for me to go there.”

Each injection required four days of rest in-between, calling for an extended stay in Spain, he said.

“I know and trust lots of people in Spain that I used to work with before," he said. "I needed four days in between every shot. I did it four times, so that’s why I stayed longer.”

Doncic said he's been running, but he's yet to reintroduce any contact.

The Lakers lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 1 of their Western Conference Semifinals series 108-90 on Tuesday.

Doncic said it has been hard to watch while knowing he can't yet participate.

“It's very frustrating. I don't think people understand how frustrating it is," Doncic said. "All I want to do is play basketball, especially this time. It's the best time to play basketball. It's very frustrating to see what my team is doing, I'm very proud of them, but it's been very tough to watch.”

At the same time, the six-time NBA All-Star is aware that coming back too soon would put him at risk.

“It's a tough one for me. I've come back from injuries too soon before, and it wasn't the best result," he said. ”This is the first time I have a hamstring injury. It's not the same like other injuries. You have to be very careful. I'm doing everything to come back."

The Thunder host the Lakers in Game 2 on Thursday night.

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