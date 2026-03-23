Netflix swings into MLB with Yankees-Giants Opening Night, betting on 3 marquee events

Netflix's forays into live sports have already been successful with the NFL and WWE. The streamer is hoping for another home run as its partnership with Major League Baseball begins Wednesday night with the Opening Night game between the New York Yankees and San Francisco Giants.

The opener is part of a three-event package for Netflix that also includes the Home Run Derby and Field of Dreams game between the Minnesota Twins and Philadelphia Phillies on Aug. 13.

Netflix’s progression into carrying baseball games is similar to how it ended up carrying the NFL — through successful documentaries that showed audience interest.

MLB also had an inventory of games and events it was looking to sell after ESPN opted out of its rights deal last February.

Besides Netflix getting three marquee events, NBC/Peacock is the new home of “Sunday Night Baseball” and the Wild Card Series.

Brandon Riegg, Netflix’s vice president of nonfiction series and sports, knew there was speculation it would carry the Home Run Derby, but one event for the season wasn’t feasible.

“This is in with our event strategy. On Opening Night, there’s only one game, and it’s on Netflix. And then doing the Home Run Derby and Field of Dreams, we can capitalize on the renewed fandom and energy around baseball,” he said.

Netflix — which is paying an average of $50 million per season for three years — also has the worldwide rights to the three MLB events, as it does for the NFL.

Netflix streamed all 47 games of the World Baseball Classic live and on demand in Japan. It also has the U.S. rights to the 2027 and ’31 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

MLB had an opening-night single game on Sunday for many years when the season began on Monday. That has changed in recent years, with the season now starting on Thursday.

“All of the events feel unique, and it’s our job to elevate those elements to make them even brighter. I think when you do that event approach, our experience at least has been you’re pulling in all the existing fans, but really you end up recruiting a lot of people that wouldn’t normally or wouldn’t have otherwise engaged or watched it,” Riegg said. “I think that’s always a big win for the league, and it’s certainly a big win for us.”

MLB Network will produce the game with Matt Vasgersian on play-by-play, CC Sabathia and Hunter Pence as the analysts, and Lauren Shehadi as a reporter.

Elle Duncan, who joined Netflix from ESPN in December, will host pregame and postgame coverage. She will be joined by Giants legend and seven-time NL MVP Barry Bonds, three-time NL MVP Albert Pujols, and Anthony Rizzo.

The same crews are also expected to do the Home Run Derby and Field of Dreams game.

“I think what folks have seen us accomplish on the platform, and also knowing we’re only doing a couple of things over the year. I think it allows greater flexibility for some of the talent we’re approaching, so they don’t have to lock themselves into a really long schedule or a high volume of commitment. I do think we’ve been able to have conversations with some talent that otherwise wouldn’t either be interested or available to do it,” Riegg said.

The game will feature Yankees slugger and Northern California native Aaron Judge, who was recruited by the Giants as a free agent in 2022 before signing a nine-year, $360 million contract to stay with the Yankees.

It will also be the debut of San Francisco manager Tony Vitello, who makes the jump to the majors from the University of Tennessee, where he led the Volunteers to. a College World Series title in 2024.

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