Tom Brady says he's weighed coming out of retirement, but the NFL doesn't like the idea

Tom Brady revealed in an interview released on Thursday that he considered coming out of retirement, but the National Football League wasn't particularly receptive to the idea.

Brady, a seven-time Super Bowl champion and minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, was asked in a recent interview with CNBC if he's looked into the rules regarding a minority owner returning to NFL play.

“I actually have inquired, and they (the NFL) don’t like that idea very much, so I’m going to leave it at that,” Brady said. “We explored a lot of different things, and I’m very happily retired. Let me say that, too.”

It wouldn't have been Brady's first time coming out of retirement. The three-time league MVP briefly retired during the 2022 offseason after two seasons with the Buccaneers. He had a change of heart 40 days later and went on to play for one more year before retiring “for good” in February 2023.

Brady recently turned heads in the Fanatics Flag Football Classic, where he played alongside Jalen Hurts, Devonta Smith, Stefon Diggs and Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty. He also reunited on the field with his teammate of 11 seasons and four-time time Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski.

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