Wyatt Johnston scores shootout winner as Stars beat Avs 2-1 to tighten race for top spot in league

DENVER — Jake Oettinger made 33 saves through overtime, Wyatt Johnston scored the shootout winner and the Dallas Stars beat the Colorado Avalanche 2-1 on Wednesday night to tighten the race for first place in the division, conference and league standings.

The Stars (43-15-10, 96 points) pulled within two points of the Avalanche (44-13-10, 98 points), who lead the NHL atop the Western Conference. It's the closest any team has been to Colorado since Dec. 10.

Johnston had the lone goal in the shootout while Oettinger stopped all three of Colorado's shots, including Nathan MacKinnon to seal the win. It's the third straight shootout this season between the Central Division rivals.

Jason Robertson also scored for the Stars, who bounced back from a 6-3 loss to Utah on Monday. It ended their streak of gaining a point in a franchise record-tying 15 straight games (14-0-1).

Oettinger improved to 12-0-1 over his last 13 games.

Colorado dropped to 1-3-1 over its last five games, including a 7-2 loss to Pittsburgh on Monday. Scott Wedgewood made 17 saves against the Stars after being pulled in the first period against the Penguins.

Cale Makar scored his 20th goal of the season on a power play to give Colorado a 1-0 lead in the first period. Robertson tied it on a rebound in the second.

Both teams are banged up, but approached this game with a playoff intensity. The Avalanche are missing several forwards, including captain Gabriel Landeskog (lower body). Dallas was without Mikko Rantanen (lower body) and center Roope Hintz (lower body).

These teams have been evenly matched all season. Dallas knocked off Colorado 5-4 in a shootout at Ball Arena on Oct. 11, while Colorado won 5-4 at Dallas on March 6. The teams meet again on April 4.

Up next

Stars: At Minnesota on Saturday.

Avalanche: Open a four-game trip Friday night at Chicago.

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